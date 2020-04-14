Hyderabad: A little girl Ridhi with a big heart

"She did her groundwork of what basic needs were, how much they cost and how long supplies last for a family of 4. She came up with items in a supply kit herself. When she saw more people interested in supporting her, she immediately started an online crowd-funding campaign and wrote her story urging people to contribute towards her cause," says the mother of Ridhi

Hyderabad: A 11-year-old girl from the has managed to raise nearly Rs 6.2 Lakh under an initiative, 'Care-ona.' The project according to her family is to help underprivileged families affected by the lockdown.



When Ridhi, who is studying in 6th grade at International School of Hyderabad, ICRISAT, heard about the lockdown, she started a small initiative to distribute 200 ration kits to the vulnerable. She initially used her own pocket money and later penned down a heart-warming letter to raise funds from family and friends, which caught the eyes of denizens and police. She is also a youth member of an NGO, TEACares Foundation.

"She came to us one day asking if she can help underprivileged people buy basic supplies during this COVID-19 crisis. That's how project 'Care-ona' started. She did her groundwork of what basic needs were, how much they cost and how long supplies last for a family of 4. She came up with items in a supply kit herself. When she saw more people interested in supporting her, she immediately started an online crowd-funding campaign and wrote her story urging people to contribute towards her cause," said Ridhi's mother Shilpa.

As many as 726 kits have been distributed so far to the people of Nadigada Tanda of Miyapur and Chanda Naik Thanda of Madhapur in Hyderabad. Cyberabad police helped Ridhi identify the most vulnerable people without ration cards. M Venkateshwarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cyberabad, Madhapur zone, expressed his gratitude to Ridhi for her initiative. "My sincere gratitude to you and Madam Shilpa garu & very thankful to your daughter. You family members generously donated food grains to needy people today. Self satisfaction is must to a human being. Thanks to all of you on behalf of recvd people & police Cyberabad," he texted the family.

The foundation even put up a Facebook post with Milaap (a crowd funding platform) donation link saying, "it touched our hearts when we heard a 11-year-old say, 'we are in this together'. We are pleased to support Ridhi in taking this initiative forward."

She is now planning to distribute 800 more kits with the help of Hyderabad police and TEA Cares Foundation.