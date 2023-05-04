Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashes out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad : State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday lashed out at CM KCR and alleged that the CM had turned into an arrogant leader. He asked the CM to remember his past before the separate Telangana state agitation and after it. He said that the CM was talking in an arrogant manner after amassing thousands of crores of corrupt money. He alleged that the CM had cheated the farmers of the state by not paying them the compensation for their crop loss. He wondered if there was any government in Telangana? He alleged that the state ministers were also blaming others for the woes of the farmers of the state instead of extending a helping hand to them. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after interacting with the farmers of Yellareddypeta of Rajanna-Sircilla district. He also met with the famers, who were drying up their wet paddy with the help of Batukamma sarees at an IKP centre in Gambiraopeta. He later visited the rain hit fields of Nagampet village and found about the problems being faced by the farmers due to the recent rains.

Speaking to media persons later, he said that the Sircilla farmers, who cultivated paddy in 1.7 lakh acres of land, had lost their crops in over half of the area. He alleged that the officials concerned had submitted false reports by stating that the crops spread across 17000 acres of land of the district were damaged due to the rains without conducting the mandatory field visits. He said that the state government had submitted an officer of the agriculture department for not visiting the field on Tuesday. He asked the CM as to why he left for Delhi when the farmers of the state were suffering a lot due to the rains. He alleged that the CM had not released his promised Rs.288 crores to the farmers at the rate of Rs.10,000 per acre so far even after several days of his visit to the damaged paddy fields of Karimnagar district. He said that the Telangana state was the number one state in the suicides of the farmers in the entire country and added that around 7000 farmers committed suicides as per the official statistics of the state government. He alleged that the process of the paddy procurement was not yet started although the procurement centres was set up by the state government at several places of the state. He said that the 30 percent of the farmers of the state would not have incurred any losses if the state government set up the procurement centres in advance. He said that the farmers had spent an additional amount of Rs.30,000 per acre this year. Sanjay said that the travails of the tenant farmers were unspeakable due to the recent rains. He alleged that the state government had not provided any crop loss compensation to the farmers in the last eight years. Stating that the central government has sanctioned Rs.3000 crores under calamity relief fund, he asked the CM as to how much he paid to the farmers out of the sanctioned amount. He mocked that the party of the CM had not won any seat in the marketing committee elections of Maharashtra and added that the ruling BRS party has no right to talk about the BJP.

Speaking further he demanded the CM to conduct field visits across the state and extend all possible help to the ailing farmers of the state.