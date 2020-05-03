Hyderabad: BJP MLC Ramachander Rao urges government to help 5 lakh unpaid school teachers

Hyderabad: BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad City president N Ramachander Rao demanded the State government to come forward to help over five lakh employees of private educational institutions.

The BJP leader in a letter to the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday said that the employees of the educational institutions, including corporate colleges, have been facing financial problems in Telangana due to the lockdown as they have not been paid their salaries for the last two months.

"Over five lakh employees are working in private schools and colleges for years together and they are totally dependent on their salaries for their livelihood," he said.

Adding, teaching staff and other employees of the institutions are hoping that the government would come forward to their help as they do not have any other means to meet their family needs.