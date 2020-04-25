Hyderabad: BJP rips into TRS for criticism against party

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the statements made by few ministers and senior TRS leaders alleging BJP of indulging in politics during the corona crisis.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said BJP is the primary opposition party in Telangana as Congress is not playing its role of being an opposition.

"BJP feels it is duty-bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers who are waiting for the delivery of big promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao that he will buy every single grain of the yield in the entire state.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had to resort to one-day hunger strike to highlight the plight of farmers in the state. However, TRS government instead of being accountable and delivering the promises made to the farmers is making irrelevant political statements against BJP," he added.

Krishna Saagar Rao said that BJP demands CM KCR to sincerely keep his commitment given to the farmers of the state. "BJP also demands that the purchase process should be hurried up, as farmers can't hold their produce for too long and can incur severe losses if there are untimely rains," he added.