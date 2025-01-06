Hyderabad Charlapalli Railway Terminal Inauguration Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad today. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to enhance connectivity and ease congestion at existing railway stations in the city.

The event will see prominent leaders in attendance, including Telangana Sri Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Charlapalli terminal is designed to cater to the growing needs of passengers in the city’s eastern region and is equipped with modern amenities. This development is part of the broader efforts to improve rail infrastructure across the nation, with a focus on passenger convenience and efficient transport.