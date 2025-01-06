Live
- Bhatti pays visit to BC & SC hostels
- Cyberabad police arrest two in CMR college girls hostel voyeurism issue
- Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2025
- HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur
- West already at war with Russia
- Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer
- India’s bane: Netas impervious to people’s needs
- Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi
- Chinta flays Naidu over forming panel
Just In
Hyderabad Charlapalli Railway Terminal Inauguration Today
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad today. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to enhance connectivity and ease congestion at existing railway stations in the city.
The event will see prominent leaders in attendance, including Telangana Sri Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Charlapalli terminal is designed to cater to the growing needs of passengers in the city’s eastern region and is equipped with modern amenities. This development is part of the broader efforts to improve rail infrastructure across the nation, with a focus on passenger convenience and efficient transport.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS