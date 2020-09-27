Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge is now open to visitors

The launch of the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu added a feather in Hyderabad's cap and the bridge is now opened for the visitors. People can enjoy the scenic beauty of the Durgam Cheruvu and catch a glimpse of the colourful lighting during nights from today.

Symphony band will be organised on the bridge by the Indian Army today at 5.30 am. The organizers have asked the people to participate in it and enjoy the live concert which is arranged expressing solidarity with the Indian Soldiers posted on Northern borders and the corona warriors from GHMC sanitation wing. The programme will be held for about 45 minutes and the entry is free.

Authorities said that the cable-stayed bridge for the visitors will be opened on every Sunday. As vehicular movement is restricted on the bridge during the weekend, visitors can enjoy the aesthetic beauty of the bridge.

The Durgam cheruvu bridge was launched on September 25 by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in the presence of the Union Minister of state for home affair Kishan Reddy. The bridge will ease the traffic flow between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur. It was constructed under GHMC's Strategic Road Development Programme at a cost of Rs 184 crore.