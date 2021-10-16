Hyderabad: Fruit market at Bata Singaram inaugurated

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday inaugurated fruit market at Bata Singaram logistics park here at Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district. The market was shifted from Gaddi Annaram to Batasingaram on a temporary basis.

MLAs Sudheer Reddy, Kishan Reddy, Marketing department director Lakshmi Bai, district collector and SP were present.

Speaking on the inaugural occasion, Sabitha said that the commission agents have to co-operate with the government in shifting the fruit market from Bata Singaram keeping in the view of population increase and traffic snarls.

"With the cooperation of fruit traders, asia's largest market yard with all the advanced facilities will be constructed at Koheda. Until then, the procuring and buying of fruits will be made at Batasingaram," the minister said, assuring that government is ready to resolve the issues of all traders.