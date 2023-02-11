Hyderabad: Inauguration of new Secretariat postponed with Election code in effect

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the Telangana State Secretariat building scheduled on February 17, was postponed in the wake of the model code of conduct which came into force ahead of the MLC elections in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, after consulting the Election Commission of India and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

A fresh date will be announced soon.

It is to mention here that Election Code came into the force in view of the notification issued for the conduct of biennial election to two MLC posts - Teachers MLC and Hyderabad Local body MLC constituency.

In this context, State Chief Secretary consulted with the Central Election Commission about the opening ceremony of the Secretariat which already decided on February 17. As the response received from the Commission is not promising, the already announced state secretariat inauguration programme has been postponed for the time being. The next date will be announced.