Hyderabad: KTR asks officials to speed-up steel bridge works at Panjagutta

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K. Tarakarama Rao instructed the officials to speed-up the Steel Bridge and road widening works at Panjagutta.

KTR, along with GHMC Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, MLA D.Nagender and Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, inspected the Steel bridge and road widening works which are under progress. He appreciated the agency at the pace they are executing the work and instructed to continue it with same spirit and deploy more man and use advanced technology and utilize the lockdown period optimum level to complete it in one month's time simultaneously taking safety measures.

The construction of steel bridge and road widening works on both sides has been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs. 23 Crore. About 50 % of the work has been completed till now and the traffic problem to the commuters passing from Panjagutta will be eased in a month's time, said GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects) Sreedhar. Local Corporator M. Kavitha Goverdhan Reddy was also present.