Hyderabad: Man held for growing ganja on terrace

The Jawaharnagar police on Sunday arrested a man for secretly growing ganja on his terrace. It is learned that the man planted the saplings for his own consumption and to sell to customers as well.

According to the police, the arrested, P Venkata Narasimha Shastry is residing at Godavari Gardens in Yapral. He was growing the plant on his terrace for the last four months with the intention of making money by selling ganja to his friends and other customers.

The revenue officials who raided his house upon a specific information found six flower pots with marijuana plants about four-feet height. Shastry is said to have planted cannabis at his residence to escape from police checkup while drug peddling.