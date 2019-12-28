Hyderabad man sentenced to eight years RI for killing wife

A man was sentenced to eight years of Rigorous Imprisonment for killing his wife nine years ago.

Pitla Kiran, who was an auto driver got married to Sukanya in 2010 and was residing at Medchal. Kiran and Sukanya used to quarrel with each other over her addiction to gutka. On December 31, 2010, Kiran asked his wife to stop eating gutka which she refused.

Fumed over it, Kiran poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Sukanya who suffered severe burn injuries died on the next day while undergoing treatment.

The Medchal police who registered a case had filed a charge sheet. The additional metropolitan sessions court which heard the case on Friday found Kiran guilty and imposed eight years imprisonment to the accused along with a fine of Rs 2,000.