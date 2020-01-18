Hyderabad: Metro services disrupted for half-an-hour on Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch

Metro services were disrupted again for half-an-hour after the train developed a technical snag. The train on Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch halted for about 18 minutes on Saturday at Panjagutta. The services were disrupted between 12.02 pm to 12.20 pm.

However, the metro officials sent the train on to loop line and cleared the way for other trains.

On January 8, 2020, around nine trains stopped on the Ameerpet-Raidurg stretch due to a technical issue during the peak hours in the morning. The services were restored in half an hour when the officials fixed the issue.