Hyderabad: Miyawaki forest works conclude at Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: To promote Miyawaki garden near Kismatpur Bridge under Bandlaguda Jagir municipality, the ploughing and planting works have successfully been completed. Officials now seek extra space allotted for expansion of the project.



"We have completed work of planting different variety of saplings at the site and made a request for more space to promote Miyawaki style of gardening for which the response is awaited. The government has initially approved Rs 2 lakh for the project. As per the conservative estimation, around Rs 5 lakh would be needed cover an area of one acre," informed G Venugopal Reddy, Commissioner Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality.

"The works got a little bit delayed due to recent rains, but were finally finished today. We have so far planted around 6,000 saplings of different varieties which are generally considered necessary for the promotion of Miyawaki garden," informed Haritha Haaram in-charge and ward officer T Naveen.

Varieties of saplings such as Vepa, Kanungu, Usri, Neelam Nara, Chinta, Ravi, Jama, Moduga, Neema, Lemon, Maridu, Pomegranate, China Badam and Wetharu are planted beside some other general species helpful in developing layers of canopies. A total number of 50 workers including Haritha Haram staff, sanitary jawans, sweepers and auto trolley drivers were employed for almost a week to complete the work on a war-footing, the official added.