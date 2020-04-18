Hyderabad people may miss Haleem due to lockdown

People in Hyderabad may miss out Haleem, a special delicacy of Ramadan due to the ongoing lockdown. Even if the lockdown is lifted after May 3, there will be no chance to get the mouth-watering haleem due to the restrictions on mass gatherings.

The government already banned mass gatherings due to the spread of coronavirus and it will get difficult to manage the crowd at haleem centres as it is a once-a-year delicious event. Hence, having a haleem centre at every nook and corner is a difficult thing.

However, some of the leading restaurants have already tied up with food delivery apps to deliver haleem from 3 pm during the lockdown period. It is also not known if the government is going to lift the lockdown. The lockdown could be extended if there is a surge in the number of cases.

Even though haleem originated in the Arab-Persian region, it was Hyderabad people who made it popular for its unique taste. It is estimated that around Rs 800 crore business will be made during Ramadan by selling haleem and exporting it to other countries.