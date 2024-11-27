Hyderabad Police Launch 'Operation Rope' to Address Traffic Issues

Hyderabad: To resolve traffic congestion in the city, Hyderabad Police have initiated Operation Rope. This drive aims to clear encroachments on footpaths and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The operation, led personally by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, began along the stretch from Film Nagar to Majestic Garden in Tolichowki. Encroachments obstructing footpaths are being removed to provide pedestrians with safer walking spaces and reduce road congestion.

Speaking about the initiative, Commissioner C.V. Anand emphasized the importance of reclaiming public spaces for pedestrians and improving traffic movement in key areas. He further stated that Operation Rope would soon be expanded to other parts of the city to address similar traffic issues.

Hyderabad’s growing population and increasing vehicular density have made traffic management a pressing challenge. Initiatives like this aim to create more organized and accessible urban spaces, enhancing the city's livability.

Residents have welcomed the operation, hoping for long-term solutions to the city's traffic woes. As Operation Rope progresses, the Hyderabad Police are committed to ensuring a safer and smoother commute for everyone.