Hyderabad: Police raids OU assistant professor's residence, detains him

The police conducted raids at Osmania University assistant professor Dr Kasim's residence in the staff quarters in the campus on early hours on Saturday and took him into custody.

The searches were carried for about five hours for the assistant professor's alleged links with Maoists. Kasim was earlier booked in a case by the Mulugu police.

Meanwhile, tension mounted in the campus when the students restricted the police to carry out searches. The searches were led by Gajwel ACP Narayana. Some of the protesting students were also arrested and sent to the police station.

The police said that the raid is a part of an investigation of a case registered against Kasim in 2016.