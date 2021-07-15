Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy calls for 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' tomorrow

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Thursday called for 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' to protest against the hike of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices. The rally will be taken out from Dharna Chowk to Raj Bhavan.



He lambasted centre for enhancing the fuel prices when the people are reeling under pandemic. "The central government is working with the aim of robbing the people when the latter are struggling to survive during the pandemic.



Reddy also accused the government for doubling the price of petrol and levying tax on the people. He urged the people to come together and join the protest against the government policies. He also said that the government accustomed to file cases against those who raise their voices and will not tolerate if the Congress leaders are interupted.



He further warned of lay siege to police station if the party workers are arrested.

