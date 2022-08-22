Hyderabad: RK Puram dwellers still await lake beautification

Hyderabad: The restoration and beautification works of RK Puram lake seems a long way as only a walkway has been constructed in the name of beautification. An RTI reply to the petition reveals that works have been being kept on hold due to labour crunch.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist said, "The lake area originally extended upto 60 acres has now shrunk to 30 acres due to encroachment by land grabbers. The lake is also been covered with seaweeds. At present the surrounding area of the lake has become a garbage dump yard and the colour of the water has changed due to sewage discharge. As per the RTI reply developmental works has been sanctioned under Mission Kakatiya Phase IV and works are being taken up in two phases, Part-A Rs 1.43 crore and Part- B for Rs 8.54 crore is been sanctioned but the bills are yet to be paid.

For part-A works Rs 82.78 lakh is yet to be paid and Rs 3.27 crore for part B. The works were handed over to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in February, but according to authorities the works been kept on hold due to labour crunch and unprecedented of rains," said Robin.

"The irrigation department took up the lake development and beautification works two years back, but the works were stopped mid-way and suddenly now HMDA is looking after the works. The reason behind HMDA taking up the works is not known yet. The works that have been mentioned in the RTI rely have not being completed in ground reality. Only 20 per cent works have been done so far," added Robin.

"The works were taken up in February 2022, but were stopped in July. Only walkway has been as constructed in the name of beautification, but as the sewage treatment work has not being taken up yet I is being difficult for people to use the walkway," said Suresh, a local.