Hyderabad: Road works speeding up in Yousufguda

Yousufguda: Almost 60% of road extension works have been completed for the much awaited Borabanda-Hi-tech City road. A total of 1.8 km length road widening works in Yousufguda division would be completed in next four days.

A 750-metre road is laid in Borabanda which links to the 4-km-long Borabanda to Hi-Tec City stretch through Ayyappa Society Road. Previously, the width of the road was 7 meters and now after implementation of expansion plans, the width of road on the stretch would be 12 meters.

"An amount of Rs 4 crore has been spent on road expansion works for the past 3 years across the division with maximum work completed by December last year. The major road connecting to Hi-Tec City to Borabanda would pass the Sunnam Cheruvu reducing 5.4 km distance to approximately 4 km through a 100-foot road," said K Namya, Executive Engineer, GHMC, Yousufguda.

The 1.8 km road is to be fully functional in next four days and a footpath for half a kilometer stretch along the road at Borabanda Peeli Dharga would be laid after completion of road extension works and the works would be completed by month-end.

Yousufguda will complete its part once the proposed road weidening of 60-foot wide road from Borabanda Panka bus stop to Hi-Tec Hotel NRR Puram via Pheeli Darga construction completes.

Borabanda to NRR Puram stretch is yet to be started. Land acquisition negotiations are still underway as well auditing for the 42 properties is still processing. Six property owners who were opposing in the beginning are have finally given their consent. Delay in cheque distribution is stopping the construction on the one and only stretch left over in Yousufguda.