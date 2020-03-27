Hyderabad: Surprise checks conducted on supermarkets

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar on Thursday conducted a surprise check on multiple supermarkets in the city. The surprise checks were made in the wake of meeting held with supermarket owners on Wednesday.



During the checks, the officer checked the MRP of the products and instructed the owners to not overcharge on any product. Apart from instructing the owners, the Commissioner also interacted with the citizens who were present in the supermarket to purchase the stocks.

He requested them to purchase items required only for one week, because if over hoarding is done then it will lead to chaotic situation.

The officer also visited the vegetable market and inspected the hygienic conditions of hawkers and instructed them to follow proper hygiene and wind up their business by 6 pm. He further noted, "An officer, C. Anasuya from Cyberabad police has been appointed as nodal officer to check the prices of food products being sold in the market. Also, a police constable will be appointed by the nodal officer who will visit each and every outlet at regular intervals and keep a tab on the prices of the food products." If any person is facing issues related to pricing, then they can lodge a complaint with Cyberabad police on 9490617444 or can dial 100 and in assistance of Covid-19, the control room can be contacted at 9490617440 and 9490617431.