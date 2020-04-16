Hyderabad techie develops app to provide free ration to the needy

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based techie developed an application to provide free ration to the poor and migrant workers during the lockdown period. The app helps to identify needy, daily wagers and migrant workers in the nearby areas.

A user has to download the app and identify the poor people in the locality and send their geographical location.

However, the ration will be provided to these people by the nearest grocery store and a 15-member call centre (details provided in the app) will pay the money to the grocery stores. Meanwhile, the beneficiary can also go to the concerned grocery store to take the ration.

Syed Khalid Saifullah of Social Data Initiatives Forum, an NGO said that they have received around 2,000 requests through the app not only from Hyderabad but also from other parts of Telangana and West Bengal. Syed said that they have helped the migrants from Jharkhand who were stuck in Hyderabad outskirts. "When a request is generated, we will forward it to the nearest merchant and pay him money and the packet gets delivered," he said.

The app can be downloaded through Free Ration App or by giving a missed call to 9606046818.