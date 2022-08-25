Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of ongoing agitations across city

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing Law and Order situation and ongoing agitations in South Zone/Old City, the city police issued an advisory to the general public that the general traffic will be diverted on need basis.

General Traffic intending to go towards Old City, Malakpet and LB Nagar will not be allowed from Puranapool Bridge, M J Bridge. Nayapool Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Chaderghat bridge, Chaderghat Cause way and MoosaramBagh Bridge.

Traffic coming towards Old City from MJ Market via Nayapool Bridge, MJ Bridge, Puranapool Bridge will be diverted towards 100 feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mylardevpally, Chandrayangutta.

Traffic going to Old City from MJ Market via Nayapool Bridge and Shivaji Bridge will be diverted towards Rangamahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka.

Traffic going to Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar from Abids, Koti via Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Cause Way, Moosarambagh Bridge will be diverted towards Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka or 6 No. Junction, Ramanthapur.

Traffic coming from Old city going towards Abids, Koti, MJ Market and Lakdikapul via Nayapool Bridge, MJ Bridge, Puranapool Bridge will be diverted and commuters are requested to take alternate route towards Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally, Aramgarh, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Masabtank, lakdikapul.

Vehicles coming from Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar going towards Abids, Koti, MJ Market via Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, SJ Bridge should go from Uppal, Tarnaka, Vidyanagar, Fever Hospital, Barkathpura.

Ganesh Idols moving from Mangalhat/Goshamahal areas to South Zone/other districts of Telangana are advised to take the following routes: Idols towards Old city will proceed through 100 feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mailardervpally, Chandrayangutta and enter Old City.

Idols towards Uppal, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar should proceed through Afzalgunj, CBS, Ragmahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tanaka, HabsigudaUppal, LB Nagar. Citizens are requested to co-operate with the Traffic Police.