Hyderabad: Two ex-officio votes kick up a political storm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana KVP Ramachander Rao and TRS leader and MP from AP K Keshava Rao's votes as ex-officio in Nereducharla and Tukkuguda municipalities triggered political storm during the election of the Chairmen posts. On the insistence of the Congress, the State Election Commission postponed the election of chairman and vice chairman in Nereducharla to Tuesday. The TRS managed to grab the Chairman post in Tukkuguda where BJP won majority wards.



High voltage political drama unfolded since morning when KVP along with TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy rushed to Nereducharla municipality and staged dharna demanding the AP Congress leader to exercise his vote as ex-officio in the chairman election. The Returning Officer denied the permission. Objecting it, TPCC leaders met State Election Commission and demanded to allow KVP to join the chairman election process. The Commission stopped the entire process and summoned the officials to take advice of the constitutional experts.

As there is no clarity on whether KVP get ex-officio member status till the evening, the commission postponed the election of the chairman post. After getting a clarity form the Election Commission only, the election will be conducted.

On the other hand in Tukkuguda, 9 elected BJP ward members arrived at the municipal office and staked claim that their candidate will get the chairman post. Springing surprise, TRS announced five ex-officio members including TRS MP Keshava Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy and two others and asked them to support the TRS in the chairman election. However, BJP members objected to TRS RS Member Dr K Keshava Rao's ex-officio vote. They contended that Keshav Rao comes under AP quota. Amid shouting slogans and noisy dharnas by BJP workers, the election of the chairman was completed.

The TRS got both chairman and vice chairman posts despite having only six members in the 15-member strong municipality. Police arrested several BJP leaders including T Veerendar Goud for obstructing election process.

BJP senior leader N Indrasena Reddy said that the party will approach the High Court and challenge the election of the chairman through illegal means. He said a complaint was already lodged with SEC against the returning officials for supporting the ruling party.