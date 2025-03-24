 Hyderabad’s Local Authorities’ Constituency Election for Telangana Set for April 23

The Election Commission of India has announced that a biennial election for the Telangana Legislative Council will be held on April 23, specifically for the Hyderabad Local Authorities' Constituency. This election is required as the term of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar is set to expire on May 1.

The election notification will be issued on March 28, which will begin the process of submitting nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is April 4, with the scrutiny of nominations taking place on April 7. Candidates will have until April 9 to withdraw their nominations. The voting will occur on April 23, from 8 am to 4 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on April 25.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has declared that the model code of conduct is now in force, effective immediately.