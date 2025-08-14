HYDRAA swings into action; saves man from drowning in Old City nala

Hyderabad: In a rescue operation, a team of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a 35-year-old man from being swept away in the open nala near Yakutpura railway station in Yakutpura on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when Mohammed Ghouse, a resident of the Yakutpura, accidentally slipped into a nala while attempting to collect fresh leaves for his goat. The locals who witnessed it alerted the HYDRAA team stationed nearby who were collecting garbage from the nearby area which was 100 meters away.

On information, the team rushed to save the man. They extended a wooden ladder to Ghouse, who was by then stuck at a culvert on the nala. He came out safe and unhurt and expressed gratitude to the rescuers.

The operation was led by HYDRAA inspector Balagopal, with the support of Vamshi, Balaraju. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Rein Bazar corporator Md Wasayuddin also helped rescue the man.