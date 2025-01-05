Live
- Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar
- Two engines of crashed Jeju Air jet moved to hangar for investigation
- CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley civilisation
- NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment
- Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel
- 4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development
- Heavy snow blankets South Korea's wider Seoul, eastern region
- Centre to launch PLI scheme 1.1 for boosting steel manufacturing tomorrow
- PFI Pulwarisharif case: NIA arrests key accused at IGI airport
- Krithi Shetty and her million-dollar smile
Just In
HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday
Starting this Monday, HYDRA will launch its much-anticipated Prajavani program to address public grievances.
Hyderabad: Starting this Monday, HYDRA will launch its much-anticipated Prajavani program to address public grievances. The initiative will take place every Monday at Buddha Bhavan.
As part of this citizen-centric effort, HYDRA officials will be available to receive complaints and concerns directly from the public. The program will run from 11 AM to 5 PM, providing a platform for individuals to voice their issues and seek resolutions.
The Prajavani initiative aims to strengthen communication between the authorities and the public, fostering transparency and accountability in governance. Citizens are encouraged to utilize this opportunity to bring their concerns to the attention of HYDRA officials.
The first session of Prajavani will set the tone for this weekly interaction, with authorities expecting significant participation from the public.