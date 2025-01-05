  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday

HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday
x
Highlights

Starting this Monday, HYDRA will launch its much-anticipated Prajavani program to address public grievances.

Hyderabad: Starting this Monday, HYDRA will launch its much-anticipated Prajavani program to address public grievances. The initiative will take place every Monday at Buddha Bhavan.

As part of this citizen-centric effort, HYDRA officials will be available to receive complaints and concerns directly from the public. The program will run from 11 AM to 5 PM, providing a platform for individuals to voice their issues and seek resolutions.

The Prajavani initiative aims to strengthen communication between the authorities and the public, fostering transparency and accountability in governance. Citizens are encouraged to utilize this opportunity to bring their concerns to the attention of HYDRA officials.

The first session of Prajavani will set the tone for this weekly interaction, with authorities expecting significant participation from the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick