HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday

Hyderabad: Starting this Monday, HYDRA will launch its much-anticipated Prajavani program to address public grievances. The initiative will take place every Monday at Buddha Bhavan.

As part of this citizen-centric effort, HYDRA officials will be available to receive complaints and concerns directly from the public. The program will run from 11 AM to 5 PM, providing a platform for individuals to voice their issues and seek resolutions.

The Prajavani initiative aims to strengthen communication between the authorities and the public, fostering transparency and accountability in governance. Citizens are encouraged to utilize this opportunity to bring their concerns to the attention of HYDRA officials.

The first session of Prajavani will set the tone for this weekly interaction, with authorities expecting significant participation from the public.