Illegal occupation of 2BHK houses uncovered

Mahabubnagar: Authoritieshave identified major irregularities in the allotment of double-bedroom houses in Indiramma Colony, located within the Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits. An official inquiry found that 98 houses in Survey No. 380 (Maulali Gutta) had been occupied illegally by individuals who did not meet the eligibility criteria.

According to government orders (GO Nos. 4, 10, and 12), these houses are meant for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and those without shelter. However, officials found that several ineligible individuals, including government employees, pensioners, and property owners, had secured houses without proper documentation.

Following the discovery, MUDA issued notices to the illegal occupants, directing them to vacate the premises within seven days. Legal action has also been initiated against those who fraudulently acquired possession. Officials have warned that if the occupants fail to vacate voluntarily, strict legal measures and forcible eviction will be carried out.

Authorities have also invited grievances and complaints from the public regarding the ineligible individuals listed in the official inquiry report. Those who wish to raise objections can submit their petitions within seven days at the Urban Tahsildar’s office. The list of ineligible occupants is available for public reference at the Municipal Office and the Tahsildar’s Office, officials informed.

The district administration has assured that the vacated houses will be reallocated to genuine beneficiaries in compliance with government regulations.