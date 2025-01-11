Illegal Transportation of Gravel and Soil in Sankalmaddi Village Raises Concerns

Mahabubnagar : In a concerning development in Sankalmaddi village of Moosapet Mandal, contractors were found illegally transporting gravel and soil without obtaining the required permissions from government officials. The incident came to light on Saturday, when the contractors involved in the national highway expansion project at Vemula Stage were seen transporting soil for a flower plantation project. Social activist and President of the Nenu Saitam Voluntary Organization, Diddi Praveen Kumar, raised alarms over the unauthorized activity.

Praveen Kumar claimed that the contractors, taking advantage of the holiday, conducted the illegal transportation using Bharat Benz trucks and tipper lorries, without the necessary approval from revenue, mining, and other relevant departments. He estimated that around 70 to 80 trucks were involved in the illegal transportation of gravel and soil from Pandigutta in Sankalmaddi.

The matter came to the attention of Praveen Kumar through concerned citizens, who immediately alerted him about the ongoing illegal activity. He swiftly intervened and began investigating the situation. Praveen Kumar filed a formal complaint with the Moosapet Tahsildar Raju and Mining Officer Sanjay, urging them to take strict action against the contractors and seize the vehicles involved in the illegal operation.

Praveen Kumar criticized local authorities, including revenue, police, and mining officials, for turning a blind eye to the illegal transportation despite being aware of it. He vowed that his fight against such unlawful practices would continue until proper action was taken to curb illegal soil and gravel transportation in the area.











