IMD issues warning of extremely heavy rainfall on October 28, 29

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts on October 28 and 29.

The IMD officials have attributed this rainfall to the Cyclone Montha hitting central Andhra Pradesh coast. The Hyderabad city is likely to experience moderate rainfall with a peak impact on October 28. The IMD officials said that heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, Hanumakonda districts. Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts.

Similarly, for Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD officials have issued warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon districts of Telangana.