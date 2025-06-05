Implement Vishwakarma scheme in full: BJP

Khammam: A petition was submitted by BJP ranks led by district president Nelluri Koteswara Rao to district revenue officer (DRO) Padmaja demanding that the Vishwakarma scheme, which was undertaken by the Central government, be fully implemented.

Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, Rao demanded that allowances be provided to artisans belonging to 18 categories along with training and a loan of Rs 1 lakh be sanctioned after the completion of the training.

He expressed concern that training centres should be set up at all parts of the district. “The scheme is not being implemented due to the negligence of bankers,” he alleged.

Rao appealed to relevant authorities to monitor and establish training centres and take steps to ensure that bankers do not act negligently in granting loans.

He also expressed concern that only Rs 50,000 was sanctioned out of the bank loan of about Rs 1 lakh, which was supposed to be sanctioned, and the beneficiaries were not given enough funds to give up the skills they learned during the training.

He said that more than 11,000 candidates applied across the district, but not even half of them were selected, and that the authorities should still pay attention and select all the eligible candidates and provide them with training, as well as grant them tool kits, training allowances and loans.