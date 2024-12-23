  • Menu
Improvement in Sriteja's Health Condition; Ventilator Removed and Liquid Diet Administered

Allu Arjun child fan, Sriteja’s health condition has shown significant improvement following a severe health scare after a stampede near the Sandhya Theater.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun child fan, Sriteja’s health condition has shown significant improvement following a severe health scare after a stampede near the Sandhya Theater. Doctors at KIMS hospital have successfully removed the ventilator, and Sriteja is now receiving liquid food.

Sriteja had been critically injured during a stampede outside the Sandhya Theater, which left him in a state of severe distress. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator for respiratory support due to his critical condition.

In recent updates from KIMS hospital, medical officials have confirmed that Sriteja's condition has stabilized, and he has shown positive responses to treatment. His vital signs are now steady, and the doctors are hopeful for his full recovery in the coming days.

Family and fans have expressed relief after hearing this encouraging update on his health. They are grateful to the medical team for their swift action and continuous care during this challenging time.

