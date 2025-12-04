In a first, TG to roll land, survey and reg info into a single page: Minister

Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a single-page digitalisation of information from the Revenue, Survey, and Registration departments will be made available by the end of January next year, and the app that came through the Dharani portal will be completely removed. The Minister said that the new App will be brought with the information of the three departmentsland, survey, and registration departmentsunder one umbrella.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy explained that currently, Tahsildars are handling the registrations of agriculture lands and sub-registrars are managing the registration of non-agriculture lands, but problems are arising due to these different registration systems; consequently, the government has decided to bring a single-page system to see that no mistake would take place. The Minister claimed that the government has rebuilt the collapsed revenue system in two years by making revolutionary changes from land rights to registrations, and steps were taken to allocate Bhudhaar numbers to 2.29 crore survey numbers. Furthermore, the Minister said that the government already conducted surveys in five villages, where there are no Nakshas (maps), and preparations are ongoing for surveys in 373 villages to prepare Nakshas.

The Minister said that a forensic audit is currently underway in two districts on irregularities, and Tribunals are to be set up soon on land issues. Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that Bhudhaar cards are ready for the five villages where surveys were conducted on a pilot project basis and will be given to the farmers after local body elections. The Minister detailed that they will conduct a survey in 373 villages under the second phase, and in the third phase, 70 villages in each district will be selected and Bhudhaar cards will be provided after the survey.

Minister Ponguleti announced that the eligible applications received in the state regarding land issues will be resolved by the end of January, and tribunals will be set up after that. Similarly, a forensic audit is currently being conducted in two districts to uncover the irregularities that have taken place since the previous government's tenure, and after observing the results, they will be implemented throughout the state and the illegalities will be eradicated.

To simplify revenue services in the state and resolve long-pending land issues, Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu were held in phases, where officials themselves went to the people and took applications on the issues, he said. Responding to the HILT policy, the Minister alleged that the BRS leaders would say whatever they want, claiming that in the government at that time, when K T Rama Rao was MAUD minister, K T Rama Rao converted land to those he liked and paid bribes to, converting the areas they needed into residential areas.

“We did not do that. We made a transparent cabinet resolution. We will release the details of the land converted that day,” the Minister said, adding that they unlocked several secret lockers in Dharani after Congress came to power.

Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Stamps & Registration Department Secretary Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman, and others participated in this meeting.