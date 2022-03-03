Mega Job Mela in Telangana: 25 Companies to Recruit 2000 Job Aspirants

In collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service, Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) is all set to organize a mega job fair in Khammam district on 6th March 2022.





As per the official information, the upcoming job fair will provide around 2000 jobs in which around 25 companies will participate.



The list of the companies participating in the job fair includes Quess, Jio Mart, Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus, Renault, Nandu's Chicken, HDFC Sales etc.









Here are the eligibility criteria to attend the job fair:

• 10th, 12th, undergraduate

• BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline

• MBA, MCA, MCS

• Diploma – All Discipline

• BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline

• Post Graduate – All Discipline

• B.Pharm, M.Pharm

• Hotel Management

The job fair will be held at Sardar Patel Stadium, Yellandu Cross Road of Khammam District, Telangana. Register Here and dial 7097655912 or 9030047303 in case of any queries.