Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Another case filed against HCA

Hyderabad: Another complaint was filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association by the Hyderabad City Police for altering the match times. Tickets issued by HCA stated that the game would begin at 7.30 pm, however it actually began at 7 pm. In relation to the Thursday night ticket debacle and stampede at the Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, the police have already filed three complaints against HCA on various counts.

One of the spectators who bought tickets for the India vs Australia T20 cricket event on Sunday filed a complaint with Begumpet police station on Monday. He said that the match would start at 7.30 pm according to the ticket he bought. He filed a complaint accusing HCA of negligence for failing to properly communicate the times, and as a result, a case has been opened.

The HCA will now be dealing with a total of four cases.