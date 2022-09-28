  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Another case filed against HCA

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Another case filed against HCA
x

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Another case filed against HCA

Highlights

Another complaint was filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association by the Hyderabad City Police for altering the match times.

Hyderabad: Another complaint was filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association by the Hyderabad City Police for altering the match times. Tickets issued by HCA stated that the game would begin at 7.30 pm, however it actually began at 7 pm. In relation to the Thursday night ticket debacle and stampede at the Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, the police have already filed three complaints against HCA on various counts.

One of the spectators who bought tickets for the India vs Australia T20 cricket event on Sunday filed a complaint with Begumpet police station on Monday. He said that the match would start at 7.30 pm according to the ticket he bought. He filed a complaint accusing HCA of negligence for failing to properly communicate the times, and as a result, a case has been opened.

The HCA will now be dealing with a total of four cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X