India gears up for global quantum leadership

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In a decisive step toward becoming a global leader in quantum technologies by the Centre several Higher Educational Institutions in Hyderabad to benefit under the National Quantum Mission.

Approval has been granted for establishing quantum teaching facilities and laboratories in 23 academic institutions across the country, with another 100 institutions under consideration. This initiative aims to accelerate advanced research, innovation, and training in quantum computing, communication, and sensing—fields that are expected to redefine science and technology in the coming decades.

The announcement was made during the monthly meeting of Secretaries of Science Ministries, chaired by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who emphasised the importance of greater coordination among science ministries to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem. The meeting brought together top scientific leadership, including the Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, and secretaries from DST, DBT, CSIR, MoES, and ISRO.

Dr Singh highlighted that quantum technologies are not just futuristic but essential for national security, healthcare, and industrial competitiveness. By embedding quantum teaching labs in universities and research institutions, India aims to create a skilled workforce capable of driving breakthroughs in computing power, secure communication, and precision measurements.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for major upcoming events such as the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2026, proposed to be held in Pune, and the National Technology Day celebrations in May at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. These events will showcase India’s scientific achievements and foster collaboration between research, industry, and startups.

Another key highlight was the review of the 5th RISE conclave held in Chennai, which brought together over 140 startups, industry leaders and researchers to showcase technologies developed in CSIR and other national laboratories. The conclave underscored the importance of linking research with commercialisation and industry adoption.

The space sector also featured prominently in the discussions, with updates on upcoming PSLV missions and the launch of a new navigation satellite for the Navy. These initiatives, alongside quantum research, reflect India’s integrated approach to strengthening both frontier science and strategic capabilities.

Dr Singh stressed the need for stronger communication and outreach so that scientific achievements receive wider visibility and inspire public engagement. The establishment of quantum labs is expected to be a cornerstone in India’s journey toward technological self-reliance and global leadership in emerging sciences.