India topped the world in corona vaccination: Dev Sinha Chauhan

Bibinagar: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dev Sinha Chauhan said that India has become number one in the world in Covid vaccination programme. He inspected the ongoing vaccination programme at AIIMS medical college located in Bibinagar in the district, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion he said that AIIMS is developing step by step and Central government will provide necessary infrastructure to MBBS students in AIIMS.

He said that AIIMS is working with the aim of providing better medical services to the people of the region and steps are being taken to expand the medical services of AIIMS and people of Telangana are requested to avail the medical services.

Construction of additional buildings and full-scale medical services in AIIMS will start soon and added that the Central government has released the necessary funds. AIIMS is a boon to the people of Telangana State, he underlined. Later, he examined the master plan of the buildings to be constructed on the AIIMS campus and planted saplings.

Earlier, he had a meeting with the AIIMS doctors and inquired about the functioning of AIIMS and the medical services being provided. AIIMS professors Nitin Ashokjain, Neeraj Agarwal, Anantha Rao and others participated in the programme.