India's Largest Monolithic Ganesh
NagarKurnool : In Avanch village, located in Thimmajipet Mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the largest monolithic Ganesh statue in India stands proudly. Historical evidence suggests that this idol was carved in the 12th century AD by Thylapudu, the son of King Vikramaditya, from the Western Chalukya dynasty. The monolithic statue is placed in an agricultural field, covering an area of 30 feet.
Although the Chalukya rulers eventually left the region, the Ganesh statue has remained in the village of Avanch. Every year, during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, a large number of devotees flock to the village to offer their prayers to this sacred monolithic Ganesh. The idol is worshiped exclusively during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.
For many years, devotees have been requesting the construction of a temple for this grand statue. Despite Ganesh being worshipped as the remover of obstacles, it is ironic that the construction of the temple has faced numerous delays and setbacks. During the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, devotees from various regions and neighboring districts travel to Avanch village to catch a glimpse of this enormous monolithic Ganesh idol.