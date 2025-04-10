India’s top election official speaks on transparent elections at national training session

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI), the world's largest independent electoral body, carries the responsibility of spreading awareness among citizens about the election process, said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a one-day training programme held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management Training Centre in New Delhi. The event brought together Media Nodal Officers, Social Media Nodal Officers, and District Public Relations Officers (DPROs) from all states and union territories.

Representatives from Telangana included B. Hari Singh, Deputy CEO, B. Bhavani Shankar, Social Media Nodal Officer, and P. Sitaram, DPRO of Wanaparthy district.

Mr Kumar stated that around 1.5 crore people are involved in the functioning of the Election Commission. Managing such a large network, he said, allows India to conduct its elections in an organised and transparent manner, drawing attention from around the world.

He shared that the Commission works continuously to ensure every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll. Special summary revisions are carried out twice a year, regardless of whether elections are scheduled, allowing voters to take part in local polls.

He also mentioned that regular meetings are held by District Election Officers with political parties, both to inform them and to address any issues raised.

According to Mr Kumar, elections are conducted strictly in line with the laws laid down in the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, and the Registration Act of 1960.

In areas where vehicles cannot reach, such as deep forests, EVMs are transported on horses and camels, so that voters in remote locations are not left out of the democratic process.

He called for more efforts to make people and political representatives aware of their role in elections and in ensuring accurate voter lists.

Chief Electoral Officers from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and New Delhi, along with Media and Social Media Nodal Officers and DPROs from across the country, were present at the training session.