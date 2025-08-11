Live
Indiramma Houses “Marking Maha Mela” on Aug 13
Nizamabad: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that a “Marking Maha Mela” for the construction of Indiramma houses will be organised on the August...
Nizamabad: Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that a “Marking Maha Mela” for the construction of Indiramma houses will be organised on the August 13. As part of this, a large-scale marking of Indiramma houses will be undertaken across the district, he said.
He said that the marking of Indiramma house beneficiaries who could not complete the marking after the completion of the proceedings will be completed and will be encouraged to start the construction of houses.
He explained that Indiramma houses have been sanctioned to 17,301 beneficiaries across the district, of which 9486 houses have already been grounded. He suggested that the beneficiaries who have been sanctioned Indiramma houses should mark on August 13 in honor of the Marking Maha Mela.