Indiramma Housing remains top priority for govt: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing housing, land, and welfare issues, describing them as top priority areas of the Congress government.

The Minister, who received the most applications for housing during ‘Meet your Minister’ on Wednesday, reassured to not only resolve land-related issues being faced by farmers but also strive to provide citizens across the State with 2BHK and Indiramma housing.

During the grievance redressal programme administered by the Minister, a huge turnout was witnessed. People gathered from across the State to pour their grievances and requests. Scores of party workers also called on him with requests to resolve their issues within the party.

Later, speaking to the media, the Minister stated that the majority of applications focused on Indiramma housing and Dharani land records, with several individuals expressing frustration over issues related to previous administrations.

Criticising the previous government’s negligence, which led to land and housing issues across the State, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy further stated that, during the Assembly elections, promises were made to approve four to five lakh double-bedroom houses in the first phase, and the process was ongoing. "Beneficiaries are chosen through gram sabhas and there was no need for pushing for your case. New regulations under the ROR (Record of Rights) Act are being introduced to resolve land issues systematically," he informed.

On farm loans, Srinivas Reddy noted that out of the required Rs 27,000 crore for loan waivers, Rs 18,000 crore had been processed within 27 days, with the remaining Rs 13,000 crore set to be completed soon. The Minister also said that the government was planning to launch the 2024 ROR Act in the next Assembly session to address land issues, which would be a role model to the entire nation.