Indiramma Housing Scheme: High Ineligibility Rates as Government Finalises Applicants List

The government has created a list of eligible applicants for the Indiramma Housing Scheme. A total of 77.18 million people applied for the scheme, and 36.03 million (46.7%) have been found eligible. The rest, 41.15 million (53.3%), were deemed ineligible. These ineligible applicants are above the poverty line (BPL).

The government has divided the eligible and ineligible applicants into three groups: L-1, L-2, and **L-3. Every year, the government plans to approve 4.5 lakh houses in total, with 3,500 houses per constituency.

The applications were recorded in the Indiramma App. After checking the data, the applicants were divided into three categories:

- L-1: People who own land but do not have a house, or people with temporary houses like huts.

- L-2: People who do not own land or a house.

- L-3: People who are government employees, own houses or cars, or are above the poverty line (BPL), or pay income tax.

The list was first created in February, but after complaints, the government rechecked the applicants in the field. The number of ineligible applicants in L-3 has increased to 41.15 million. According to the rules, people in L-3 are not eligible for the scheme.

In L-1, 18.67 million people were found eligible, and in L-2, 17.36 million people were found eligible.



