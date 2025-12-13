Inter JAC strongly opposes merger of SSC and Intermediate Boards

Hyderabad: A proposal reportedly being considered to merge the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the State Board of Intermediate Education has come under sharp criticism by the Intermediate Education Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Addressing the media on Friday, JAC Chairman Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy warned that such a move would seriously undermine the existing intermediate education system. He declared that the JAC would not accept the merger under any circumstances, arguing that the proposal was detrimental to the academic framework carefully built over decades and would erode the distinct identity and purpose of intermediate education in Telangana. He pointed out that support for the merger by some intellectuals only reflects a lack of understanding of ground realities, and stressed that the system introduced by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao must be preserved in its current form.

Dr Reddy also highlighted the urgent need for student welfare measures in government junior colleges. He demanded the introduction of the mid-day meal scheme in all 430 government junior colleges, on the lines of the current mid-day meal scheme implemented in government schools. Further, he urged the government to provide two sets of uniforms and free RTC bus passes to junior college students, ensuring equitable access to education for those from economically weaker backgrounds.

The JAC chairman pointed to the pressing issue of staff shortages, calling on the government to immediately sanction and fill vacant posts of junior lecturers and regional inspection officers. He emphasised that without adequate teaching staff and administrative oversight, the quality of intermediate education would continue to suffer.

Reiterating the committee’s stance, Dr Reddy said the JAC would intensify its opposition if the government moved forward with the merger plan. He asserted that safeguarding the integrity of intermediate education was essential for maintaining academic standards and preparing students for higher education and competitive examinations.