Intermediate Public Examinations from February 2-21

Over 5.26 lakh students to appear for Intermediate Practical Examinations

1,440 centres established across Telangana, including 484 Vocational centres.

7,559 examiners appointed, with the majority from Private Unaided institutions.

CC cameras are integrated in labs for real-time monitoring via the Command Control Centre.

IVR services and a toll-free helpline have been launched to assist students during examinations.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the commencement of Intermediate Practical Examinations from February 2 to 21.

Addressing the media on Saturday, TGBIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya said, “The examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026, across 1,440 General and Vocational Practical Examination Centres spread throughout all districts.”

Earlier, the TGBIE announcedthat the theory examiantions of the Intermediate Public Examinations–2026 will begin on February 25 for first-year students and on February 26 for second-year students.

In the practical examiantions starting from February 2, a total of 5,26,192 students will appear for the practical examinations this year. The distribution includes 274,007 students from the MPC group, 133,415 from the BPC group, and 118,770 from Vocational courses. The exams will be held on all working days in two sessions every day. The forenoon session is from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

He said that the Board has meticulously planned the conduct of examinations by dividing them into two spells. In Spell 1, 953 General Centres will operate, while Spell 2 will see 1,197 centres functioning, of which 710 are continuing from the first spell and 487 are unique centres. For Vocational courses, 484 centres have been designated across both spells.

To ensure smooth conduct, 7,559 examiners have been appointed from various management categories. These include 1,814 from Government institutions, 3 from Central schools, and a significant number from welfare and model schools such as BC Welfare (444), Model Schools (580), Social Welfare (303), TMRJC (290), Tribal Welfare (146), and TSRJC (9). Private institutions also play a major role, with 3,856 examiners from Private Unaided colleges, alongside smaller contributions from Private Aided (51), Co-operative (28), and Incentive institutions (22).

To ensure transparency and accountability in the process. Appointment orders for all staff involved have been issued through the CGG Integrated Online Portal (Examination Module), while payments will be processed via the CGG Accounts Module.

For monitoring and supervision, High-Power Committees have been constituted in all 10 districts, and Examination Committees constituted in all 33 districts. Additionally, Chief Superintendents, Flying Squads, and Sitting Squads have been arranged to oversee the examinations.

In a significant step towards technological integration, CC cameras have been installed and integrated in laboratories of the Government, Government Sector, and Private Unaided Junior Colleges. These will be monitored through the Command Control Centre (CCC) at the TGBIE Head Office, ensuring real-time oversight of examination proceedings.

To facilitate students, Hall Tickets have been enabled in college logins, and links will be provided directly to students. Furthermore, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services have been introduced through a Toll-Free Number (92402 05555), offering assistance and guidance to candidates during the examination period.