Is RFCL going Vizag Steels way?

Hyderabad: Is the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) going the way of Vizag Steels? The RFCL is all set to complete trial runs and to start urea production with the brand name 'Kisan' from November 15, this year.



According to sources, the plant has a total employees' strength of 460. Out of this, the RFCL has already filled 278 posts through direct recruitment process and is set to fill up some more posts soon. Sources say that the RFCL is adopting the similar recruitment policies that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant had adopted in the initial stages by filling posts with candidates from across the country. This policy had then become a major controversy. It was only after much persuasion and struggle that people from across the state got opportunities in various positions at VSP.

It is said that a similar policy of recruitment is now being followed by the RFCL in Telangana. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official of the RFCL said, "As of now, the RFCL has less than 10 per cent of its employees from Telangana. The unskilled jobs are given on contract basis to outsourcing agencies. Most of the unskilled people are from the states like Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, etc," he added.

However, RFCL sources said that there was pressure on them from the local leaders that local people be given employment in the factory. On the other hand, the policy decision of the majority shareholders from the Central government entities was to employ best of talent on all-India basis.

It is learnt that even Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy recently asked RFCL as to what was the meaning of reviving the factory if local people are not benefitted in terms of employment.

He wanted them to send a report on the number of local people appointed in the factory. He also found fault with the action plan for the distribution of urea and told them that the factory should first cater to the requirements of Telangana.

As per the decision taken by the RFCL, only 50 percent was to be released into the Telangana market, while remaining 50 percent would be sent to other states.