Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

We can say friends and regular associates of the youth are the main culprits, who may introduce drugs to youth at school, college or university. Usually parents will not have time to give attention to their children as they will be busy with jobs or business. With good pocket money in hands, youth tend to spend on things like drugs, cigarettes, drink etc. So, even State and Central governments and police are doing their bit to curb drug menace, unless and until society awakens and parents do not monitor their children, it is very difficult to curtail the drug abuse.

Bhaskar, private employee, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool

Pressure and loneliness due to spoiled relations in the family also may lead youth to consume drugs, cannabis and other substances. Sometimes, humiliation by friends for not doing drugs also one of the reasons for drug addiction. Also, try-once attitude makes them to do drugs forever. Its parents' responsibility to check their wards continuously for their behaviour changes. Besides easy availability of drugs in the market is also a reason for the increasing usage among youth. The government authorities concerned should take stringent steps to eradicate drugs consumption in the society. extending a helping hand and hope to the drug victims is also needed.

Asst Prof Dr Ajay Kumar Joopaka, Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad

In my opinion, Telangana will never become 'Udta Telangana', because we are a robust society. With just a few drug cases here and there getting registered, it does not mean the entire Telangana people are doing drugs. Some malicious people are trying to paint Telangana as drug flooding State. State government and police are very strong and they can stop any kind of social evils through regular supervision, inspection and constant booking of cases against perpetrators. I suggest regular counseling and awareness programmes should be held. Particularly, children and youth must be explained the bad effects of drug abuse.

Ravinder, Marketing Manager at Lipi, Mahabubnagar