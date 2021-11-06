Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State.

He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Its imperative that everyone should work together to eliminate various social evils in the society, especially drug menace, which is ruining youth. Various programmes should be conducted to create awareness among public, particularly youth, about the evil effects of drugs, alcohol etc. NSS volunteers are going great work in creating awareness through cultural activities and dramas about drug addiction by conducting special camps in Morapally and Kalleda. Villagers positively responded and took an oath to minimise alcohol/drugs use and to fight against other society evils for a better society..

— Adepu Rajani, Asst Prof, NSS program officer, Jagtial

The onus is on the government and as well as educational institutions and parents to curb drug menace in the State. One must realise that the government didn't have any magic wand to have control everything. Parents need to focus on their children, especially adolescent wards. There is an imperative need to constitute committees in all educational institutions to closely monitor drug menace. It's high time for the government to focus on drug mafia and deal with it with iron hand. NGOs and civil societies also have responsibility in preventing the State from turning into Udta Telangana.

— Damerla Rajitha, Principal, Masterji High School, Hanumakonda

Telangana police is doing fantastic job in cracking down drug mafia. They must continue to arrest drug peddlers and local suppliers. Police should gather youth in colonies and encourage them to join the fight against drugs. Police should consider rewarding youth and consider their efforts for their future job applications in police department. This way, drug menace could be eradicated completely.

— Robin Zaccheus, social activist, Hyderabad