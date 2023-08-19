It’s ‘Healthy Telangana’ now

Hyderabad: With the revolutionary programmes and schemes taken up by the government in the Health and Medical department, the State has become a ‘Healthy Telangana’.



With the aim of improving the healthcare and health of people, the progress made by the State in healthcare has become an inspiration to other States in the country. The State government started ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ aimed at providing quality health services to the urban poor. Currently 350 ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ are serving the needs of the GHMC area. A ‘Basti’ dispensary serves a population of 5,000-10,000. A total of 2,11,23,408 people were treated till December 2022 in ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ for which the government has spent Rs 94.87 crore More than 11 crore free diagnostic tests have been done in Telangana Diagnostics centres. Twenty Telangana Diagnostic Hubs are serving across the State. As many as 134 tests are being done regularly. “Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana – Arogyasri” schemes were merged on May 18, 2021.

With the merger of these schemes, the maximum coverage limit per family per year has increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The Arogyasri packages will continue to be applicable to both government and private hospitals. Till May this year 16 lakh people have availed of the services of Aarogyasri. The government has spent Rs 7,000 crore on the scheme.

Officials said cashless treatment is being provided to the State government employees, pensioners, journalists and all their dependent family members. Free dialysis services are being provided to kidney patients under Arogyasri. The 108 ambulances save lives by transporting injured people to hospitals in emergency situations every day. At present 108 ambulances and 455 vehicles are providing services. Three hundred 102 vehicles are working, new 33 neo-natal ambulances have been started by the government.

At the State formation there were only five government medical colleges (Osmania, Gandhi, Warangal Kakatiya, Nizamabad, Adilabad RIMS). In nine years 29 government medical colleges have been sanctioned by the government.