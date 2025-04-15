Jagga Reddy’s life to hit the silver screen

Hyderabad: “The murder plot against me and how I countered it—we’re going to show it in a movie!” said TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy in Kandili, Sangareddy. Speaking informally with the media, Reddy revealed that the film will portray how he devised counter-strategies to escape a planned assassination.

Director Ramanujam, currently working on the script, confirmed that the film will chronicle three key phases of Reddy’s life: as a student leader, a municipal councillor, and a municipal chairman.

“Back in those days, I had no political background and faced severe financial hardships. But I had strong public support,” said Reddy. “Despite immense pressure, I stood firm and rose through the ranks. That journey will be shown in the film.”

He clarified that the movie is not a love story. “There’s no love story in my life that will be featured, but I do play a character who supports lovers,” he remarked with a smile.

The film will highlight the challenges Reddy faced in each phase—particularly the pressure and restrictions imposed by police, confrontations with district officials, and a major conflict with a district collector that culminated in protests, road blockades, and ultimately, the collector’s transfer.

Reddy emphasized that during those times, he had neither financial resources nor political clout—only the support of dedicated party workers and the public. “I had no monetary power, but I had enough people power,” he said.

Another actor will portray Reddy in these three pivotal roles, while the movie aims to present his rise against the odds and the real-life struggles that shaped his political journey.