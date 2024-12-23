Live
- Allu Arjun Receives Notices from Police for Further Inquiry
- Key aide of terrorist Landa arrested by NIA from Mumbai in Punjab terror conspiracy case
- Manu Bhaker applied for Khel Ratna but was shockingly overlooked: Sources
- Jagga Reddy's 'Prajasabha' in Sangareddy Postponed
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Visits ORR, Inspects Multiple Lakes
- Improvement in Sriteja's Health Condition; Ventilator Removed and Liquid Diet Administered
- Former SC judge V. Ramasubramanian appointed as NHRC Chairperson
- Shyam Benegal: A true inspiration for aspiring film-makers
- Heavy snow forecast in Japan through Tuesday
- Legendary film-maker Shyam Benegal is no more
The much-awaited 'Prajasabha' event, scheduled to be held tomorrow in Sangareddy, has been postponed.
Sangareddy: The much-awaited 'Prajasabha' event, scheduled to be held tomorrow in Sangareddy, has been postponed. Congress leader Jagga Reddy, in a statement, revealed that the decision to delay the event was taken due to some unavoidable circumstances.
"We regret to inform that the 'Prajasabha' will not take place as planned. We have decided to postpone it for now. We will soon announce a new date for the event," said Jagga Reddy.
The 'Prajasabha' is expected to be a significant public meeting where key issues and policies will be discussed with local citizens. The postponement has raised curiosity among the public, who were looking forward to the event.
