Jagga Reddy's 'Prajasabha' in Sangareddy Postponed

Sangareddy: The much-awaited 'Prajasabha' event, scheduled to be held tomorrow in Sangareddy, has been postponed. Congress leader Jagga Reddy, in a statement, revealed that the decision to delay the event was taken due to some unavoidable circumstances.

"We regret to inform that the 'Prajasabha' will not take place as planned. We have decided to postpone it for now. We will soon announce a new date for the event," said Jagga Reddy.

The 'Prajasabha' is expected to be a significant public meeting where key issues and policies will be discussed with local citizens. The postponement has raised curiosity among the public, who were looking forward to the event.