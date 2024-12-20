Jagtial: Parents protest at Gurukul over snake-bite incidents

Jagtial: Parents staged a protest as another student was bitten by a snake at Peddaapur Gurukul School in Metpalli mandal on Thursday.

While a student studying in VIII grade was bitten by a snake and undergoing treatment at a hospital, another incident occurred on Thursday morning when Yashvith, also in VIII grade, was bitten on his leg by a snake.

He was transferred to Korutla hospital. Since the pain was severe, he student informed his parents, who then took him to a private hospital in Korutla. The doctor mentioned that the stu-dent became unwell due to snake bite. Previously, two students from the school died from snake bites, and two others were seriously injured and treated in hospitals. With the latest incident, anxiety and concern have gripped the parents. Doc-tors have confirmed that the student’s health is stable.

On learning of the incident, parents arrived at the school early in the morning to inquire about their children’s safety.

District Collector Satyaprasad visited the gurukul to gather details re-garding students. Since early morning, parents protested at the school, sitting by the national highway. Despite arrival of additional police and reinforcement, the protest lasted four hours, causing a halt in traffic for approximately two km.

Former MLA and district TRS president Kalvakuntla Vidhyasagar Rao visited the school and expressed concern over the situation.

He demanded government’s response immediately, en-suring all necessary facilities are provided. Senior BRS leader Tula Uma also visited the protesting parents, showing solidarity and support.

The situation has raised doubts among parents about sending their children to gurukul in the future. Some parents are demanding relocation of gurukul and requesting TCs for their children. Juvvadi Krishna Rao, a local leader from the Korutla constituency, visited the gurukul and criticised the previous government for its failure in managing the situation. He stated that due to negligence of the previous administration, the current problems have arisen.

However, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka has since improved the condition of gurukuls, and all necessary facilities will be ensured, he added.